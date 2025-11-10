Rathbones Group PLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,093,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194,941 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,613,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,612,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,086,000 after buying an additional 57,961 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,925,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,215,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,204,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $140.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.34. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.2465 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

