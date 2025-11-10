Wall Street Zen Downgrades Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) to Hold

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $22.00 target price on Lyft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Lyft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Lyft Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Lyft has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Lyft had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 2.40%.Lyft’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lyft will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,167.16. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 28,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $449,442.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 850,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,478,649.80. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,686. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Lyft by 162.6% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1,242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

