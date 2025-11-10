Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Stock Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 717,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,835 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $65,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 157.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,822,404.35. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $89.57 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.42.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 20.96%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

