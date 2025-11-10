Wall Street Zen Downgrades Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) to Hold

Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellicheck Mobilisa currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Intellicheck Mobilisa Stock Up 4.6%

Intellicheck Mobilisa stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 1.38. Intellicheck Mobilisa has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $6.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.04.

Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. Intellicheck Mobilisa had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%.

Intellicheck Mobilisa Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

