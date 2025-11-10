Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (RLTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 28th

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $15.04 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.

