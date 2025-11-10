Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (RLTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 28th

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $15.04 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
