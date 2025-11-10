Analyzing SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) & Environmental Service Professional (OTCMKTS:EVSP)

Environmental Service Professional (OTCMKTS:EVSP – Get Free Report) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Environmental Service Professional and SPAR Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Service Professional N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SPAR Group $176.69 million 0.14 -$3.15 million $0.05 21.20

Analyst Ratings

Environmental Service Professional has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SPAR Group.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Environmental Service Professional and SPAR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Service Professional 0 0 0 0 0.00 SPAR Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Given Environmental Service Professional’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Environmental Service Professional is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Profitability

This table compares Environmental Service Professional and SPAR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Service Professional N/A N/A N/A SPAR Group -3.78% -18.99% -7.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of SPAR Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Environmental Service Professional

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental consulting services for addressing mold and moisture intrusion and the associated acute or chronic issues that impact the interior air quality of commercial and residential buildings. The company offers Certified Environmental Home Inspector (CEHI) program, a training, certification, inspection, and results reporting analysis program that provides moisture and toxin inspection, as well as energy use awareness to residential and commercial clients. It also provides cross-training on CEHI programs for insurance companies, underwriters, and loss control and risk management personnel. Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. was formerly known as Pacific Environmental Sampling, Inc. and changed its name to Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. in October 2006. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Palm Springs, California.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management. It also provides remodel and retail transformation consisting of store remodels, store department resets, fixture and banner installations, pop-up store services, and store closings; and assembly and installation services, including assembly of merchandise in stores, in-store services, office setup/down-sizing services, and national in-home furniture assembly services. In addition, the company offers business analytics and insights services, such as product dashboards, stock out reporting, visit reporting, real-time service insights, and share of shelf analytics; and fulfillment and distribution services comprising distribution center staffing, point of purchase fulfillment services, kiosk prep, returns processing, picking and packing services, and inventory services. The company serves mass merchandisers; HBAs; pharmacies; and grocery, discount, dollar, convenience, cash and carry, home improvement, consumer electronics, automotive aftermarket, office supply, personal technology, beverage, household products, consumables, financial products, and independent stores. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

