Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on December 3rd

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th.

Greenbrier Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Greenbrier Companies has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $43.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.75. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBX. Zacks Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $57.00.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

