Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on November 26th

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2075 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th.

Kenvue has a dividend payout ratio of 68.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kenvue to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE KVUE opened at $16.90 on Monday. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71.

About Kenvue

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.55%.The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.