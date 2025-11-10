West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a 4.8% increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

West Pharmaceutical Services has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST stock opened at $270.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.39 and a 200-day moving average of $239.95. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $187.43 and a 12-month high of $348.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.29. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.29%.The company had revenue of $804.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WST has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.20.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

