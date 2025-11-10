Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tenet Healthcare (THC)

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/3/2025 – Tenet Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $225.00.

10/30/2025 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $230.00 to $252.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Tenet Healthcare was given a new $245.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

10/29/2025 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $238.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Tenet Healthcare was given a new $232.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $221.00 to $238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $190.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $194.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Tenet Healthcare was given a new $225.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

10/14/2025 – Tenet Healthcare is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $205.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Tenet Healthcare had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $238.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2025 – Tenet Healthcare had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Tenet Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – Tenet Healthcare had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/18/2025 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $208.00 to $229.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 645 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total value of $132,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,154,503.20. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $1,436,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,227.34. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $25,977,997 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

