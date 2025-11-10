Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 494.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,347,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $569.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,339,847.09. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $393.43 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.52.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

