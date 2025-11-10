Profund Advisors LLC Buys 3,441 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 708,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,211,000 after acquiring an additional 456,745 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 588,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,905,000 after buying an additional 59,688 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 43.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 185,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,818,000 after buying an additional 55,713 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Strategy by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 125,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after buying an additional 54,144 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $175.00 target price on Strategy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Strategy from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.80.

Insider Activity at Strategy

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,974.80. This trade represents a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total value of $10,721,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,890.62. This trade represents a 70.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders bought 36,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,220. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Strategy stock opened at $241.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 3.87. Strategy Inc has a 52 week low of $219.68 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $8.53. The business had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Strategy’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

About Strategy

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

