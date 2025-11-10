Profund Advisors LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,233 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 69.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 269 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,908 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEM opened at $161.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $187.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEM. Wall Street Zen lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

