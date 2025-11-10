Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,039 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,023 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 636 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,476. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $429,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,544,590.48. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 39,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,462 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $200.60 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $203.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Arete Research set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Baird R W lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.64.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

