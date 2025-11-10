Bank of America Corporation $BAC Position Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,575 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 87.2% during the first quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 19,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $53.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Argus upped their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. Phillip Securities upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Ameriprise Financial raised shares of Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.