Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,426,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,421,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,320 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in CoStar Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,436,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,400,000 after acquiring an additional 524,601 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $586,403,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,305,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,129,000 after buying an additional 70,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $67.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,350.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.23. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.82 and a 52 week high of $97.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.62 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $2,258,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 293,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,475,993.99. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CoStar Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.