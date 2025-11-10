Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 59.3% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,000. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,600. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $47.87 on Monday. Baker Hughes Company has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

