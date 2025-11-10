Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 404 Shares of Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Tudor Pickering set a $157.00 price objective on Biogen in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,850.60. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $155.51 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $175.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.92. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

