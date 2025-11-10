ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,677,417 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 97,708 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Franklin Resources worth $206,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 49.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 39.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,139 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Trading Down 4.3%
Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Franklin Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.66%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on BEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.27.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
