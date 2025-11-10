ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,677,417 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 97,708 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Franklin Resources worth $206,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 49.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 39.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,139 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Trading Down 4.3%

Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The closed-end fund reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BEN

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.