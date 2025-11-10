ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 159.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,083,633.08. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

ON opened at $47.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $74.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

