ProShare Advisors LLC Has $221.83 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,663,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 278,784 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Emerson Electric worth $221,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,403,000 after purchasing an additional 980,652 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,195,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,770,000 after buying an additional 611,105 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $737,318,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,053,000 after acquiring an additional 223,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.61.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $129.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.37 and its 200-day moving average is $129.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Emerson Electric announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

