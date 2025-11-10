Profund Advisors LLC Buys 20,976 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $46.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.50. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exelon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

