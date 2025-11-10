PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,227,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,170 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.9% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of PepsiCo worth $426,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 85.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $142.95 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

