Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,859 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $83,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AppLovin from $633.00 to $721.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.64.

APP opened at $619.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $604.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.29. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $745.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $209.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.AppLovin’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total transaction of $13,127,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 3,360,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,280,707.28. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 2,350 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $1,393,362.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,954.44. This trade represents a 38.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,159,138 shares of company stock worth $516,256,695 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

