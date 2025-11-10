Sourceless Price Up 178% This Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded up 178% against the US dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $382.23 million and $4.95 thousand worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00002010 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01613219 USD and is down -10.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

