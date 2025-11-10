Davis R M Inc. Has $33.67 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips $COP

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,229 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $33,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 279,064 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,486 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $36,953,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.3%

COP opened at $86.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.01. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.38.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.54.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

