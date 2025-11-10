Compass Capital Management Inc. Invests $14.38 Million in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,719 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,376,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 326,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $89,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 174,145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,488,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total value of $565,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,233,709.52. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 72,122 shares of company stock worth $17,785,853 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $239.92 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.32. The company has a market cap of $228.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.