GoldPro Token (GPRO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $11.71 Million

GoldPro Token (GPRO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. GoldPro Token has a market capitalization of $11.71 million and approximately $35.76 worth of GoldPro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldPro Token token can currently be bought for $5.30 or 0.00004985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoldPro Token has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

GoldPro Token Profile

GoldPro Token’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2024. GoldPro Token’s total supply is 4,629,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,209,888 tokens. GoldPro Token’s official Twitter account is @ipmbofficial. The official website for GoldPro Token is ipmb.com. GoldPro Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ipmb.

Buying and Selling GoldPro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldPro Token (GPRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Polygon platform. GoldPro Token has a current supply of 4,629,548 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GoldPro Token is 5.29932996 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $35.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ipmb.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldPro Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldPro Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldPro Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

