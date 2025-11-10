Staked USD0 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.42 Thousand (USD0++)

Staked USD0 (USD0++) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. Staked USD0 has a market cap of $283.64 and approximately $6.42 thousand worth of Staked USD0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Staked USD0 has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Staked USD0 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00000878 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Staked USD0

Staked USD0 launched on May 25th, 2024. Staked USD0’s total supply is 525,195,444 tokens and its circulating supply is 305 tokens. Staked USD0’s official message board is usual.money/blog. Staked USD0’s official website is usual.money. Staked USD0’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney.

Staked USD0 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Staked USD0 (USD0++) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Staked USD0 has a current supply of 525,195,443.91442617. The last known price of Staked USD0 is 0.92922099 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked USD0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staked USD0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Staked USD0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

