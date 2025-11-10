LOFI (LOFI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $539.19 Thousand

LOFI (LOFI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. LOFI has a market capitalization of $12.04 million and $539.19 thousand worth of LOFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LOFI has traded up 36.7% against the dollar. One LOFI token can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,035.20 or 0.99766075 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LOFI Profile

LOFI’s launch date was November 21st, 2024. LOFI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LOFI’s official Twitter account is @lofitheyeti. The official website for LOFI is lofitheyeti.com.

LOFI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LOFI (LOFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. LOFI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of LOFI is 0.01134858 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $467,750.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lofitheyeti.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOFI directly using US dollars.

