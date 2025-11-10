Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Stake in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,245 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 32,543 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,342 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 1,025.9% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 79,702 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 72,623 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Tapestry by 689.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $59,133,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tapestry from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tapestry from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tapestry news, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,153 shares in the company, valued at $865,767.07. This trade represents a 58.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $780,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,756.90. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $103.67 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Tapestry declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.