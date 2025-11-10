Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 234 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,574,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after buying an additional 75,644 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,601,000. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,429.9% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 67,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,130,000 after acquiring an additional 63,515 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,388,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,801,000 after acquiring an additional 57,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,061.57.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,355.06. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW opened at $955.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $973.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,014.89. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $893.99 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.26. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 25.35%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

