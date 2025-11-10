Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 242.4% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

VGK opened at $79.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.86. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $81.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

