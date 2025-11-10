825 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Bought by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total value of $10,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,495 shares in the company, valued at $65,081,644. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 48,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total value of $11,155,181.60. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 141,822 shares of company stock valued at $32,540,844 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $232.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.20 and a twelve month high of $264.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.08) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

