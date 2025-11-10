Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 758,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 20.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in W.R. Berkley by 5.6% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 77.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $74.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.97 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 13.01%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $66.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on W.R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price target on W.R. Berkley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

