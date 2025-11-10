Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Boosts Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 76,757.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 632.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 47.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 183.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $235.00 target price on shares of Wix.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.37.

WIX opened at $135.93 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $114.89 and a 12-month high of $247.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Wix.com declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

