scPharmaceuticals, Inc. $SCPH Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of scPharmaceuticals worth $13,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,398,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 408,422 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCPH opened at $5.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $302.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.31. scPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $6.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. scPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 183.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,647.86%. Research analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

SCPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut scPharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.35 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of scPharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Maxim Group downgraded scPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of scPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, scPharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.78.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

