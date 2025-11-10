King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $16,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $39.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $72.00. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.