Yext $YEXT Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,374 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Yext were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 9.5% during the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 11,680,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,285 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,964,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Yext by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,224,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 614,960 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Yext by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,629,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 595,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Stock Performance

NYSE:YEXT opened at $8.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. Yext has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Yext had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 1.66%.The firm had revenue of $113.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yext will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

YEXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

