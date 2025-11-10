King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,506,241 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. $NWL

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,239,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506,241 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $12,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 145,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 229,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 66,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Price Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newell Brands

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.