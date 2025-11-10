King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,347 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advantage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $91.39 on Monday. Southern Company has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.51. The firm has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Southern to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

Get Our Latest Report on SO

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.