King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 500 Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 31.6% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 520.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE:ALG opened at $166.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.16. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.07 and a 12 month high of $233.29.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.27). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut Alamo Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Insider Activity

In other Alamo Group news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $555,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,984.47. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

