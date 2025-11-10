Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3,180.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,761 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.33 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average is $73.51.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

