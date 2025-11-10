Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 1,585.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 100.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

FRPT opened at $55.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.76 and a 12-month high of $164.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $1.43. Freshpet had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $288.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 46,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,924.39. This represents a 2.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacki Sue Kelley acquired 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.50 per share, with a total value of $45,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 11,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,745.50. This trade represents a 7.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,008 shares of company stock valued at $332,305. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRPT. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $101.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.43.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

