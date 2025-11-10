Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Sells 771 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lowered its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 875.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6,900.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5,200.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on APO. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $154.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,234,418.89. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $122,637,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,619,780. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $132.34 on Monday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.58 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.95 and its 200-day moving average is $136.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.24. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

