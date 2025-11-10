22,959 Shares in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA Acquired by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 246.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,519,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,727 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CAVA Group by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,394,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,915,000 after buying an additional 1,277,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CAVA Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,065,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,374,000 after buying an additional 1,054,180 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,800,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CAVA Group by 2,072.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 852,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,681,000 after buying an additional 813,434 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded CAVA Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $48.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.90. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $292.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.88 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

