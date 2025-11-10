Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Position Reduced by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 83,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 134,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 304,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 24,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 49,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.33 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.51.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

