Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Buys 615 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UFPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,167,000 after buying an additional 54,382 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 37.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after acquiring an additional 25,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFPT opened at $226.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.69. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.26 and a twelve month high of $354.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.16.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $96.97 million for the quarter.

UFPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on UFP Technologies from $252.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

