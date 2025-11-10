2,799,330 Shares in DeFi Technologies Inc. $DEFT Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,799,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in DeFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,891,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in DeFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in DeFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $196,000.

Get DeFi Technologies alerts:

DeFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DEFT stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. DeFi Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $551.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 3.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DeFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:DEFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. DeFi Technologies had a net margin of 43.38% and a return on equity of 137.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEFT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DeFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DeFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.