Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $2,055,000. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,043,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $62,389,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,094,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Block from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Block from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Block from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Insider Activity

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,811,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,871,680. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 406 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $30,356.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 126,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,284.62. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 119,041 shares of company stock valued at $9,052,531 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of XYZ stock opened at $65.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Block had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Block’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.